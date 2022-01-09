Folgory Coin (FLG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $33,665.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $33,665.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

