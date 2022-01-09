ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of FORG opened at $19.29 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. Research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

