Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.36 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

