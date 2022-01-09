Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.