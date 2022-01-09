Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 9,952 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,444,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

