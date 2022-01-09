Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 45,543 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.32% of Skyline Champion worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,367,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

