Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 380,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after purchasing an additional 374,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
