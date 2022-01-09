Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 380,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after purchasing an additional 374,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.