Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$6.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

FVI stock opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

