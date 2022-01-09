Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Franklin Covey traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 149857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

FC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $723.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

