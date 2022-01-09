Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $723.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

