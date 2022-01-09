Frax Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $53.07 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,925,625,294 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

