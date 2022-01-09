FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.58% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.