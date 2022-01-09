FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147.03 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.14 billion and approximately $147.03 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $37.06 or 0.00087908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005820 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,637,676 coins and its circulating supply is 138,768,340 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

