FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,320 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.