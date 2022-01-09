FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 230 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

