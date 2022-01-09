FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.84 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

