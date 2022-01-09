FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

