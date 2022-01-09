FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $276,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.80.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

