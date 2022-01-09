FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

