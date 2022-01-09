Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146,692.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $146,692.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07520988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.38 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

