Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

