Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,513.82

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,513.82 ($47.35) and traded as high as GBX 3,592 ($48.40). Future shares last traded at GBX 3,558 ($47.95), with a volume of 136,231 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.29) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,890 ($65.89) to GBX 5,225 ($70.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.27) to GBX 4,170 ($56.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($56.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,504.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,513.82. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.21), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,991,711.36).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

