FY2021 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Lowered by Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

Shares of GDI opened at C$55.97 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

