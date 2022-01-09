FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

DRVN opened at $31.54 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

