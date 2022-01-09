GamerCoin Price Hits $0.0600 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $20.58 million and $916,703.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.44 or 0.07459115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.35 or 0.99780934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,047,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

