GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDI. Cormark increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.08.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$55.97 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

