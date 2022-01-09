Genaro Network (GNX) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $229,239.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005518 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network's total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network's official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network's official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

