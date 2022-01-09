Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $4,138.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00087409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.99 or 0.07448489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,053.61 or 0.99948039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.