Genuity Capital Initiates Coverage on AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Genuity Capital initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ADTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Shares of AdTheorent stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.