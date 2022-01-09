Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

