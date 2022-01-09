Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBT opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.23. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

