Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Short Interest Update

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.63. 1,023,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,747. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.