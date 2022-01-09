Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 605,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 769,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.