Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Shares Down 1.7%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) shares fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.71 and last traded at $33.90. 569,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 594,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

