Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Globe Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,041,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

