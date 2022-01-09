GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $54.84. 4,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 228,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GMS by 122.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

