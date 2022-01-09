Gnosis Price Hits $466.14 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $869.37 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $466.14 or 0.01116062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.