GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.44.

GOCO opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

