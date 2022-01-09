GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.75. 49,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,053,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several research firms have commented on GOCO. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $955.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile (NYSE:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.