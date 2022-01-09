Gold Poker Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 78.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $2,231.54 and $17.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.29 or 0.07530481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.56 or 1.00090691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

