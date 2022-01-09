Goldcoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Tops $17.48 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $37,203.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00311766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,807,923 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

