GoNetwork Market Cap Tops $336,437.22 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $336,437.22 and approximately $1,233.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 119.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.42 or 0.99985102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00084009 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00816189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

