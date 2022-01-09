Govi (GOVI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $600,966.00

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $600,966.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Govi has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

