Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $281.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $281.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00311243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

