Graypoint LLC Acquires 842 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,098,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.