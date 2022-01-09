Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,954,082 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.