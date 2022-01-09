Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $278.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.10 and its 200 day moving average is $273.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.