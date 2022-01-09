Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

Shares of HD stock traded down $12.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.96 and its 200 day moving average is $354.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

