Graypoint LLC Purchases 17,236 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned 1.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQDH remained flat at $$95.62 during trading on Friday. 42,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

