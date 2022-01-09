Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 1,861,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,352. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

